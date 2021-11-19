OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Stephen L. Silvestro Sells 13,241 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $979,569.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.77. 210,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,570. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 523.29 and a beta of 0.47. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

