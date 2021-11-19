Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.25. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

