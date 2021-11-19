OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Given a C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) has been given a C$5.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 98.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OGI. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.90.

OGI traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.52. 1,453,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,130. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$752.93 million and a P/E ratio of -4.04.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

