Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NYSE:OGN opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

