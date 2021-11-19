Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Buys C$31,863.00 in Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$31,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,136,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,005,408.20.

Peter Lawrence Gianulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 50,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 33,500 shares of Organto Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,686.45.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 150,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,500.00.

Shares of OGO stock opened at C$0.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.76 million and a P/E ratio of -8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39. Organto Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.58.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Organto Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

