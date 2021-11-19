Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.760-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of OCDX stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 34,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,507. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,488,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 92.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 90,921 shares during the period.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.