Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.43 million.

OFIX traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,073. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $613.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Burzik purchased 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,248.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rice Doug purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,730 shares of company stock valued at $174,662 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter worth about $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 132.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 92.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50,491 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.