Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Shares Down 0.9%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.53. 2,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHF)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

