Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE:OMI opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.94.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,373,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 75.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 281,613.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 42,242 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

