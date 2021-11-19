Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Owlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.12). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owlet will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,004,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,870,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,895,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,759,000. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OWLT traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.00. 203,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,362. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

