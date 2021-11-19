PAID Network Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $44.36 million and approximately $670,835.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00071952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00072728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00093113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.28 or 0.07249300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,028.58 or 0.99606712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

