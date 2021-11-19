Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $519.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $495.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $531.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.94.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

