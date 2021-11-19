Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of PANW stock opened at $519.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $495.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $531.47.
Several research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.94.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.