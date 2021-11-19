Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $625.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.10.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $519.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $531.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $495.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.