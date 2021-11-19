Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $656,325.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $656,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PLMR opened at $85.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth $342,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,013,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,918,000 after acquiring an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

