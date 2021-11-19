Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $656,325.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $656,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PLMR opened at $85.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $115.40.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.