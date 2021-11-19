Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sun BioPharma Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.24. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.