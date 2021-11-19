Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Up 139.4% in October

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pandora A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $835.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5983 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

