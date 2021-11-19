Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price Down 4.6% on Insider Selling

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 5,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 412,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Specifically, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 285,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,491 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $823.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 253.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

