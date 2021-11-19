Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 9,722 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $52,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 89.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $2,182,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 16.9% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,613,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $440.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.04. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.49, a P/E/G ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $193.34 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.53.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

