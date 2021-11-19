Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $48.79 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.28% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $48,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,292 shares of company stock worth $27,795,786. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Shares of MPWR opened at $560.95 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.45 and a 12-month high of $576.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $510.11 and its 200 day moving average is $435.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

