Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.950-$17.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $332.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.07. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $356.06.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,114 shares of company stock worth $9,806,636 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

