Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.20.

Get Parkland alerts:

TSE:PKI opened at C$34.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$33.84 and a 52-week high of C$45.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,484.48.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.