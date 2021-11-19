Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.55

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 123,288 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

