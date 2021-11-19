Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.55

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.73 and a beta of 0.84.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter.
Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.
