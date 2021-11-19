Paul Gu Sells 39,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total value of $9,552,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 15th, Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00.
UPST stock opened at $226.37 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 282.96.
Several research firms have issued reports on UPST. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.55.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 791.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $2,839,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
