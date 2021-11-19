Paul Gu Sells 39,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total value of $9,552,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00.

UPST stock opened at $226.37 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 282.96.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPST. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 791.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $2,839,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

