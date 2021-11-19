Paul J. Evans Buys 9,999 Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Stock

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans acquired 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $22,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Paul J. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Paul J. Evans acquired 10,600 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $24,274.00.
- On Thursday, August 19th, Paul J. Evans purchased 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $23,200.00.
Shares of NYSE HIL opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $119.59 million, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 2.00. Hill International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.38.
About Hill International
Hill International, Inc engages in the provision of project management, construction management, and other consulting services building, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. It offers fee-based project and construction management services to its clients, leveraging its construction expertise to identify potential trouble, difficulties, and sources of delay on a construction project before they develop into costly problems.
