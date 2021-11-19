Paul J. Evans Buys 9,999 Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Stock

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans acquired 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $22,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul J. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Paul J. Evans acquired 10,600 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $24,274.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Paul J. Evans purchased 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $23,200.00.

Shares of NYSE HIL opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $119.59 million, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 2.00. Hill International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Hill International by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,892,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 439,867 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hill International by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 483,788 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hill International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 941,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hill International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hill International by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc engages in the provision of project management, construction management, and other consulting services building, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. It offers fee-based project and construction management services to its clients, leveraging its construction expertise to identify potential trouble, difficulties, and sources of delay on a construction project before they develop into costly problems.

