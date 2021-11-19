Paul R. Edick Purchases 20,000 Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) insider Paul R. Edick purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XERS stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.34. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $158.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

XERS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

