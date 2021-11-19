Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $967,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $622,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,829,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.