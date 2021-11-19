Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $967,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $622,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,829,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

