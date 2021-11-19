Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

PSFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.72.

Shares of PSFE opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 379.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 349.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 28.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter worth $64,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

