PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Price Down 4.8%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares dropped 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.90 and last traded at $53.20. Approximately 1,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 920,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.87.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.27 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $167,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,959 shares of company stock worth $1,751,634. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

