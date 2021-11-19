Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 424 ($5.54) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROR. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 398.30 ($5.20).

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Thursday. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 288.20 ($3.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 31.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 353.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 347.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.

In other Rotork news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

