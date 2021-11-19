Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys Shares of 33,500 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 33,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 291.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 287.5% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $322.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $327.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.27 and its 200-day moving average is $205.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.28.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

