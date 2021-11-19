Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $515,938,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $267,606,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after buying an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $123,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

NYSE ABBV opened at $117.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.79 and its 200-day moving average is $113.85. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.59 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $207.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

