Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Reduces Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after buying an additional 136,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after buying an additional 943,379 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,571,000 after acquiring an additional 74,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after acquiring an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after acquiring an additional 474,075 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.62.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COR stock opened at $171.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.31. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.60%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

