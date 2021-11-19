People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,044 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of People’s United Financial worth $11,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $131,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

