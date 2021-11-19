PERI Finance Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges (PERI)

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. PERI Finance has a market cap of $1.27 million and $248,193.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PERI Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00071220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00072599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00092177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.78 or 0.07313089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,517.82 or 0.99504207 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PERI Finance’s total supply is 12,461,570 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,292 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance . The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PERI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PERI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

