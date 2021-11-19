Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Update

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of PYNKF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.37. 42,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,177. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

