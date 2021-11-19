Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00508333.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 35.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PVL stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $74.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

