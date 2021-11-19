Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.510-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.20 million-$20.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.39 million.Personalis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.510-$-1.490 EPS.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $15.37 on Friday. Personalis has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $688.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSNL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Personalis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.90.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,213. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Personalis by 72.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Personalis by 97.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 133.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 14.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.