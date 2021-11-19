Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.725-5.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.69 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

NASDAQ WOOF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,530,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.29.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

