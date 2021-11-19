Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.