Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 155,085 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOOF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

