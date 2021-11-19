Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 155,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

