Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08.
In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
WOOF has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
