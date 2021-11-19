Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives GBX 519.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 519.29 ($6.78).

PETS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.25) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

PETS stock opened at GBX 463 ($6.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 488.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 796.02. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

