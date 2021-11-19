Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Short Interest Up 63.4% in October

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 837,000 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the October 14th total of 512,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Shares of PEYUF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. 87,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,278. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0317 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEYUF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

