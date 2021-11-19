Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $15.75

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.75, but opened at $16.74. Pharvaris shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 54 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

