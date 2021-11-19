Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $882.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 187.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

