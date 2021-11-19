Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 345,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 42,752 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX opened at $73.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

