Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNXGF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

PNXGF opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

