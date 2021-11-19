Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,484,000 after purchasing an additional 288,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 54.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,871,000 after purchasing an additional 414,895 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,579,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 16.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,814,000 after purchasing an additional 166,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 600 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $42,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $112,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,557 shares of company stock worth $11,670,339. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PHR opened at $68.37 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -63.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

