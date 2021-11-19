PIBBLE (PIB) Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $35.46 million and $767,007.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One PIBBLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00048882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00225639 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00090582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.