Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the October 14th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.83. The stock had a trading volume of 41,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,511. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on PNW. Argus cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

